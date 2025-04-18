2026 DL Brock Heisler talks West Virginia offer

But he now holds an offer from the Mountaineers.

Greensburg (Pa.) Hempfield Area Sr. 2026 defensive lineman Brock Heisler has been to West Virginia a number of times, considering his proximity to campus.

Heisler, 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, had visited Morgantown several times but most recently was on campus March 25, where he walked away highly impressed with the facilities.

“They were the nicest compared to anywhere I’ve been,” he said.

But things picked up even more when the defensive line coach, William Green called him to let him know that the Mountaineers were extending a scholarship offer.

“Coach Green and Rich Rod like my potential and how I play football overall,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Heisler at defensive tackle and likes his combination of size as well as his frame that will allow him to add more strength as he continues to develop. He is coming off a season where he recorded 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3 sacks despite missing two games.

The plan is for him to take an official visit to campus along with stops at James Madison and Princeton. While Heisler already knows a lot about the school he is excited to learn more.

Heisler is looking for the right fit when it comes to both academics and where he can be developed to the best of his abilities.