2026 DL Jude Okeleke eager to build relationship with West Virginia

Okeleke, 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, spoke with defensive line coach AJ Jackson and assistant defensive line coach Jaysen Thompson who gave him the news that the Big 12 Conference program was extending an offer.

Watertown (Ct.) Taft School 2026 defensive lineman Jude Okeleke had been talking to West Virginia since the summer, but things picked up even more after the program jumped in with a scholarship offer.

“West Virginia is a really good school, and I was super excited when I got the call,” he said. “It’s been great so far and they said I was a priority in my class.”

West Virginia joins a list that already includes Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Duke and Connecticut and the coaching staff made it clear that he could fit in at multiple spots on the defensive line.

“The coaches said I’m a hell of a ball player. I’m aggressive and explosive and good with my hands,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect already was familiar with the Mountaineers football program and has followed them over the years watching the careers of Tavon Austin and other former players.

The plan is for Okeleke to make a visit to West Virginia at some point in the future and wants to get an up-close look at what the Mountaineers football program has to offer.

Okeleke has already visited a number of programs but is keeping all of his options open when it comes to sorting out his list of schools moving forward.

The defensive lineman wants to eventually find a program where he is going to develop on and off the field as well as where he has a strong relationship with the coaching staff.