2026 guard Aron Jelani Towa talks West Virginia offer

Towa is a former teammate of West Virginia transfer commitment Morris Ugusuk so there is already some familiarity and now he is excited to learn more about the school.

But he does have a connection to the program and now holds an offer from the Mountaineers.

Helsinki (Finland) Drive Academy 2026 guard Aron Jelani Towa is from quite a ways away from West Virginia.

“I know it’s a great program and one of my old teammates just committed there,” he said.

Towa, 6-foot-5, 180-pounds, spoke on the phone with the West Virginia coaching staff as well as his head coach and representation which is when he found out that the program was extending a scholarship offer after being able to watch his film.

“I was given the offer by Coach (Ross) Hodge. They said they like my shooting ability a lot,” he said.

Towa averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and is a crafty scorer who can put the ball in the basket at all three levels of the floor.

That has drawn the attention of a number of coaches with other offers from Long Beach State and UT Martin.

“I would say my strengths are definitely shooting and just overall scoring the ball. I also am a good defender on the perimeter,” he said.

Towa hasn’t really sorted through which programs he will visit at this stage, but did admit that West Virginia is a place that certainly has his interest after the offer.

“I would love to visit the school some day when the time is right,” he said.

Towa wants to find a place where he can develop not only as a basketball player but a student as well.