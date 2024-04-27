Taylor, 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers over offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and a number of other schools.

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Aliquippa 2026 linebacker Daiveon Taylor has committed to West Virginia.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect made multiple visits to Morgantown including for spring practice and then the annual Gold-Blue game.

The 2026 prospect represents the first to pick West Virginia in the 2026 class.

WVSports.com will have more on Taylor in the near future.