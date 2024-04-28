Taylor, 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, had already visited Morgantown multiple times and that comfort level was a significant piece in his decision-making process

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Aliquippa 2026 linebacker Daiveon Taylor had already been leaning toward West Virginia but his visit for the Gold-Blue spring game was enough to push things over the edge with his commitment.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter for him but he also had strong bonds with multiple members of the staff.

“The coaches were a big key,” he said.

And the fact that each of them made him feel like a priority every time he stepped foot on campus and was able to interact with them mattered to the 2026 linebacker.

“They’ve been like this from the start,” he said.

The Mountaineers offered Taylor last spring and have remained in contact with him since that point. On top of West Virginia, he also collected scholarship offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Syracuse.

Taylor gave the coaches the news when he met with them toward the end of the visit and both parties were equally excited about the union. On top of the coaches, Taylor also has been impressed with the atmosphere in Morgantown as well as the facilities that the program has to offer student-athletes.

“The facilities, the recovery and coaching. The love they show me made me feel like it was time,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting the Rivals.com three-star prospect as a linebacker with the ability to play either inside or outside depending on how he continues to develop over the next several years. But with his commitment now in the rearview mirror, Taylor is excited for his future in Morgantown.

“I love the environment. It makes me feel like I’m at home and welcomed and loved,” he said.