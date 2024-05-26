Alvarez, 6-foot-4, 260-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after his coach spoke with defensive line coach AJ Jackson who recruits his area.

Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic 2026 offensive lineman Matthew Alvarez had been working for an opportunity since he was a small child. And West Virginia has provided just that.

The assistant informed him that offensive line coach Matt Moore had been impressed with his workout earlier in the week and that West Virginia was ready to formally jump into his recruitment.

“When I got the offer from West Virginia it was honestly just a blessing,” he said.

The 2026 prospect doesn’t know a whole lot about the West Virginia football program yet but has been impressed by what he has heard and seen including the fact that the program has produced some talented offensive linemen such as Wyatt Milum.

Coaches are impressed with his technique and how aggressive he is along the offensive line and he would be an ideal fit on the interior given what he brings to the table.

Alvarez has visited Syracuse, Rutgers, and Massachusetts but he also plans to visit West Virginia soon and take a tour to look at the facilities and see what all the program has to offer.

The talented offensive lineman is looking for a program that has a great coaching staff and the right fit with the business program the school offers.

“I take pride in my education and I also would love to set myself up for life after football,” he said.