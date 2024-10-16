2026 OL Jaiden Edwards impressed with West Virginia coaches

Edwards, 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, had been in contact with offensive line coach Matt Moore, assistant offensive line coach Ryan Alexander, wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and tight ends coach Blaine Stewart.

Spotsylvania (Va.) Courtland 2026 offensive lineman Jaiden Edwards has gotten to know the West Virginia coaching staff throughout his recruiting process.

Each of them have stressed how they handle things on campus as well as how they can help improve in order to compete at the highest level of college football.

But it was actually assistant director of recruiting Ken Signoretti that gave him word on the offer.

“I think they are all very good people and they know what they’re about with their coaching, skills and culture,” he said.

So, naturally it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the scholarship offer was exciting for the Rivals.com three-star offensive lineman.

“I think this is a big opportunity to play at the next level,” he said.

Edwards is still sorting out some things about the West Virginia football program at this stage but has been impressed with what he’s heard about the academic program as well as the schedule that the Mountaineers play in the Big 12 Conference. He has never visited campus but hopes to do so soon.

“I plan on attending a game day,” he said.

Edwards has already visited Virginia Tech and Liberty but is setting a schedule for all the other places he could end up visiting including that potential trip to Morgantown.

West Virginia joins programs such as Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech as those that have already offered and each of the schools like him as an offensive tackle due to his combination of size, speed and athleticism at the position.

There isn’t any sort of rush for Edwards at this stage of things but he does want to find a place where he has confidence in the coaching staff and there are good academic offerings.