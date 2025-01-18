2026 OL Cameron Greene wants to learn more about West Virginia

And with the Mountaineers jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer that is a real possibility.

Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine 2026 offensive lineman Cameron Greene doesn’t know a whole lot about the West Virginia football program but is interested in finding out.

Greene, 6-foot-7, 315-pounds, received an offer after talking with running backs coach Chad Scott and the assistant told him that he was impressed with his overall skill set.

“He liked my athleticism and the way I play football matches the West Virginia scheme,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is familiar with the football program after watching mixtapes of former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin so when he thinks of the Mountaineers that immediately comes to mind. But now he wants to learn more about the program.

He doesn’t have any set dates at this stage but admits that he would love to see what the West Virginia football program has to offer.

“I’d love to. Still lots to plan for in the future,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Greene at left tackle and is impressed with his athleticism as well as his size along the offensive front.

The talented lineman doesn’t want to rush into anything but wants to find a place where he can get a good education and where he can play big-time football.