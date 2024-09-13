Heard, 6-foot-7, 340-pounds, not only is equipped with an impressive skill set but the Mountaineers had already jumped into the mix for his twin brother Courtney with a scholarship offer.

Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta 2026 offensive lineman Courtlin Heard was an offer that made sense for West Virginia for a number of reasons.

The massive offensive lineman found out the news after talking with assistant director of recruiting Ken Signoretti.

“I was for sure excited about the offer and from what I hear they are a great organization,” he said.

Heard found out about the scholarship on the phone and was able to learn even more about the school during that conversation.

“He was telling me about the program and the players that had been through it,” he said.

The Mountaineers have been involved with Heard for a while and the hope is that he makes it up to campus for a visit in order to see the school in the coming weeks and months. He also is looking into some other stops but is working through where and when those will be over the course of the fall.

West Virginia joins schools such as Georgia, Florida State, Maryland, South Florida, Western Kentucky and a few others as programs that have already extended a scholarship offer. Heard has drawn the attention of college coaches due to his size and what he can do with it.

“How I can move my feet as a big offensive lineman,” he said.

Ideally both of the Heard brothers would suit up for the same school when their recruitment comes to a close and it is a focus to make that happen for both of them.

“We think that’s very important in our recruiting,” he said.

Heard also wants to feel wanted at the place he eventually selects and where he can make it on the field.