2026 OL Cameron Miller planning West Virginia junior day trip

Miller spoke with assistant offensive line coach Ryan Alexander, and he was the one to give him the news.

So, while he was playing video games and doing his chores it was perfectly normal to find out that he was receiving a Power Four offer from West Virginia.

Hammond (In.) Morton Senior 2026 offensive lineman Cameron Miller has gotten accustomed to how unexpected the recruiting process can be at times.

“He know what type of lineman he liked especially for the next level even thinks I have potential for the pros,” he said.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder, knows a little bit about the West Virginia football program such as their conference affiliation and some of the previous players that have suited up for the program, but he plans to get a closer look when he makes it to campus for a junior day event Feb. 1.

That trip will be the next in a line of them for Miller who visited Ohio Jan. 19 and will go to Purdue Jan. 25.

Schools are targeting him as an offensive tackle after this past season was his first playing starting varsity football and he’s excited to see how things have developed so quickly.

“I never really thought football would turn out so well but I’m glad I decided to give it my all,” he said.

Miller wants to find a place that simply feels like home and goes back to what he heard on one of his visits when it comes to sorting out the school that he wants to eventually choose. The school placed an emphasis on treating players well regardless of how they play on the field and that’s what he wants to find.

“What if I don’t play well or have a good transition from high school to college? How will they treat me, that’s what’s important to me,” Miller said.