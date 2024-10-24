2026 PG Mason Magee talks West Virginia offer

in other news
Amani Hansberry brings options for West Virginia offense
Amani Hansberry brings an intriguing skill set on the offensive end for West Virginia.
West Virginia QB starter unclear, but prepared for either to start
West Virginia isn’t sure who is going to be the starting quarterback this week against Arizona.
DeVries has a plan for recruiting at West Virginia
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries has a plan for recruiting.
WVU preparing for a different type of challenge in Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona's McMillian poses a difficult challenge for WVU's defense
Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Kansas State
WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics from the 45-18 West Virginia loss to Kansas State.
Chandler (Az.) Basha 2026 guard Mason Magee has started to add a number of high major scholarship offers and now you can add West Virginia to that growing list.
Magee, 6-foot-0, already held offers from Iowa, Arizona State, Seton Hall, Mississippi State, Washington State and UNLV but the offer from the Mountaineers came after a conversation with assistant Chester Frazier.
