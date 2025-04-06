2026 QB Bey discusses official visit to West Virginia

Bey, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, has held an offer from the Mountaineers since late February but things progressed to the next step with him arriving on campus to get a look at the program.

Mesquite (Tx.) North Forney 2026 quarterback Legend Bey took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and left impressed with the experience.

“It was an amazing experience. I loved everything about this place,” he said.

During the course of the trip Bey was able to see the facilities as well as spend time with the players.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez as well as quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett and assistant quarterbacks coach Pat White.

Each of them stressed his importance to the program.

“The message from the coaches was I’m the answer for this program,” he said.

Running back Tye Edwards was the host for Bey and the trip definitely exceeded his expectations for what he had about the program entering the visit.

“I was very impressed with how everything is set up and how everything is so neat and organized,” he said. “It was definitely better than what I expected.”

Bey was named 10-6A offensive most valuable player after a junior year where he threw for 1,444 yards and rushed for 1,912 with 41 touchdowns.

The Mountaineers certainly impressed Bey and now he is keeping an open mind with what's next.

“We’ll see if I come back,” he said.