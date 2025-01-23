2026 QB Falzone intrigued by West Virginia offer

Especially after the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.

Falzone, 6-foot-5, 205-pounds, is aware what the former head coach did in Morgantown and is excited to see how things go the second time around with Rodriguez at the helm.

Nazareth (Pa.) Nazareth Area 2026 quarterback Peyton Falzone understands some of the history of West Virginia with Rich Rodriguez over top the program during his first stint.

“Since Coach Rodriguez is considered the founder of the spread offense that fits my game extremely well,” he said. “With him taking the reins again, I’m excited to see them dominate.”

The Rivals.com four-star prospect found out about the scholarship offer from quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez who let him know that the coaching staff was impressed with his overall skill set.

“He complemented my size and my ability to move along with my arm talent,” Falzone said. “He said I have the intangibles and the ability to extend plays with my legs and then either find wide receivers downfield or take off, get yards and move the chains.”

Falzone is coming off a season where he threw for 2,136 yards and 23 passing touchdowns to go along with 743 yards on the ground and eight more scores. That dual threat ability makes him intriguing for a lot of programs especially when you consider his overall arm talent.

“Schools compliment my ability to navigate the pocket and then my ability to escape and make throws down the field,” he said. “Also, with my top end speed being 22.3 miles per hour schools like the fact that I can break away from defenders when the play breaks down.”

The signal caller definitely plans to head to Morgantown to see what the program is all about but for the time being he has trips set to Utah this coming weekend and then Syracuse and Rutgers the following.

Outside of West Virginia, Falzone has collected offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and more.

Falzone wants to find a family atmosphere at the school he selects as well as a strong winning culture. He also wants a place that is going to develop him at the quarterback spot and will help him reach his goals.

“Wants to help their quarterbacks continue to get better,” he said.