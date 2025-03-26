2026 RB Christopher Talley plans West Virginia visit

And he has the scholarship offer to prove it.

Memphis (Tn.) Whitehaven 2026 running back Christopher Talley is now squarely on the radar for the West Virginia football program.

Talley, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, received an offer after speaking with running backs coach Larry Porter on the phone.

“I’m blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia,” he said. “I know Tavon Austin went there.”

Porter made it clear that Talley is a good fit for what he wants at the position because he likes his overall speed and explosiveness in the backfield. He is coming off a campaign where he recorded 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns showcasing his big play ability.

All of the programs are targeting him as a running back.

The plan is for Talley to take a visit to West Virginia at some point in the process and he also wants to check out places such as Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Memphis and Jacksonville State.

“I’m going to visit them,” he said.

Talley is looking to keep an open mind with the process and hopes to make a decision by either late June or early July on where he will spend his college career.