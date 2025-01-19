2026 TE Jude Cascone wants to see West Virginia after offer

That’s because the Mountaineers jumped in with a scholarship offer after a conversation with new tight ends coach Michael Nysewander.

Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2026 tight end Jude Cascone had been in contact with West Virginia prior to the shift in coaching staffs, but things picked up considerably after the move.

“As soon as Coach Nysewander joined the staff he reached out to me directly and offered me,” he said.

Cascone, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, had already gotten familiar with the program over the past couple of months but got a real idea of where he fits into the picture after his conversation with the assistant.

The Mountaineers are impressed with his versatility at the tight end spot and how he can move around as both a blocker and route runner at the position.

“I can play in-line, offset, slot, and in the backfield. But given my profile and my style of play, many programs like how I fit into their 12 and 13 personnel sets alongside a traditional TE-Y role,” he said.

Cascone had a minor broken hand injury this past season that hurt his ability to catch the ball for half of the season, so he spent that time primarily blocking. However, he did wind up with close to 400 yards receiving over the past two seasons at the high school level.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also holds other offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh among others.

Cascone wants to find the right culture, coaching, and scheme at the next level and wants a school that understands the role of the modern tight end and how versatile it can be when schemed right.

The plan is for Cascone to make a visit to campus for a junior day as soon as possible.