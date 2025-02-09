2026 TE DJ Howerton looking into West Virginia

Howerton, 6-foot-6, 220-pounds, spoke with tight ends coach Michael Nysewander and the assistant let him know that he was impressed with his tape and wanted to extend an offer.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2026 tight end DJ Howerton is just getting to know the West Virginia coaching staff but admittedly is intrigued by what has learned to date.

“I don’t know about the school but would love to get up to see it,” he said.

All of the programs involved target Howerton as a tight end and while he is just learning about the program he has a good feeling for Nysewander.

“Even though the talk was short I can tell he’s a good coach and want to learn more,” he said.

Howerton also holds offers from programs such as Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina State, and a number of other programs.

Howerton is searching for a program that is going to provide him with the genuine relationship that he wanted to find as well as a place with a positive environment.

“Overall what feels best for me when looking at colleges,” he said.