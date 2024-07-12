Tatum, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, was admittedly very excited to add West Virginia to his list of schools that have offered along with Indiana, UCF and a number of others.

Cartersville (Ga.) Cass 2026 tight end Chase Tatum is still learning about the West Virginia football program but has incentive to find out more after the school extended an offer in the spring.

“I love my offer from West Virginia. I was working out and my teammates were screaming because they were happy for me,” he said.

The Mountaineers' efforts are led by quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen and tight ends coach Blaine Stewart and he has gotten to know both of them well.

"My relationship has been great. I always call them twice a week and I think it has grown a lot," he said.

Tatum also has a connection with quarterback commitment Brodie McWhorter who had initially told the West Virginia coaches about the skilled tight end.

"Brodie going to West Virginia is great for him he has loved it there and I think it's cool because it gives us the opportunity to possibly play together again," he said.

And now, he is hoping to find out more about the school in the coming weeks and months.

Tatum has yet to visit West Virginia but plans on it at some point in the future although he has yet to set the date. Still, he is excited about the fact that the coaches have made him feel like a priority at the tight end position.

All of the schools are recruiting Tatum as a tight end and like the fact that he can block as well as become a weapon in the passing game.

"Coaches are telling me they like the physicality about me," he said.

Tatum has yet to really take many visits with his recruitment due to baseball but is looking to check out as many places as possible in order to find a college destination.

“I’m looking for a good coaching staff and teammates that are supportive people and just a great place for the next four years,” he said.