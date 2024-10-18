2026 WR Bedgood adds West Virginia to his list

Greenville (Ala.) 2026 wide receiver BJ Bedgood is just starting to find out more about the West Virginia football program but has reason to accelerate that process after receiving a scholarship offer.

Bedgood has been in contact with the Mountaineers coaching staff since the summer led by wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall, so it didn’t come as a surprise that the program jumped in the mix.

“It was just a matter of time,” he said.

The talented wide receiver is still getting to know the coaching staff but is excited to find out more about West Virginia in the coming weeks and months.

“And build a relationship with the coaches,” he said.

Bedgood does plan to visit Morgantown at some point in his recruitment but has yet to set a date for when that will occur. Still, he is anxious to get a look at the program and what all it has to offer.

All of the schools involved with Bedgood are targeting him as a wide receiver and each of them are impressed with many of the same things when it comes to his overall skill set.

“My speed and how physical I am,” he said.

West Virginia joins a list of schools that includes Auburn, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Alabama State and UAB while a number of others are expressing interest.

Bedgood has already made visits to Auburn and Mississippi and wants to see a number of others as he continues to navigate the recruiting process and build a check list of what he wants in a school.

“I’m really just looking for a program that will get me to the next level but if not will help me academically as well,” he said.