2026 WR Brady Marchese talks WVU connection, offer

Marchese, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, was offered by quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen after he visited his school during the second bye week.

Cartersville (Ga.) 2026 wide receiver Brady Marchese had been in contact with West Virginia for a few months but things picked up when the Mountaineers became his first power four offer.

But he had actually been in contact with wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall for a couple of months before so he was well aware of the interest from the school.

“I was fired up about being offered by West Virginia. This was my first Power Four offer and West Virginia has a great program,” he said.

On top of the interest in the program, Marchese has another connection to the school in the fact that he is on the same off-season 7-on-7 team as 2026 quarterback commitment Brodie McWhorter. And the signal-caller is already doing some recruiting of Marchese.

“I have built pretty good chemistry,” he said.

West Virginia is slotting Marchese as a wide receiver and has been impressed with his explosiveness, speed and aggressiveness at the position as well as his willingness to block on the perimeter. Marchese has the ability to line up at either the slot or outside with his skill set.

Through 10 regular season games, he has hauled in 32 passes for 812 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Marchese also holds offers from UTSA, FAU, Coastal Carolina, Miami (Oh.) and Georgia State but is hearing from a number of programs. He has already made visits to places such as Georgia, Clemson, Virginia, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech and is looking to make a stop in Morgantown as well.

“I would love to get out to West Virginia before the end of the season,” he said.

Marchese isn’t going to rush into a decision when it comes to his recruitment but would like to have things wrapped up by next summer. In the meantime, he is searching for a program where he can play and contribute early in his career.

“I want to make sure it’s a great fit for both myself and the program where I can help my team win and also develop as a player and a person,” he said.