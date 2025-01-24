2026 WR Butler eager to get back to West Virginia after re-offer

Butler, 5-foot-9, 165-pounds, was a key target under the former coaching staff but after the change remained in contact with some of the existing staff.

Brookville (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran 2026 wide receiver Jacob Butler was already a longtime target of West Virginia and now the new coaching staff has made it clear that nothing has changed there.

But he then received word from inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart let him know that the offer still very much stood.

The pass catcher had already visited Morgantown twice and he was last there for the Penn State game so getting the news was naturally exciting.

“I loved the atmosphere as well as the fans,” he said.

Stewart let him know that the coaching staff has been impressed with his speed, quickness and ball skills at the wide receiver position. He is coming off a season where he broke all of his high school’s single season receiving records with 58 catches for 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The assistant also likes his route running and Butler is excited to continue to build the connection with the coaches in Morgantown.

“It’s a new relationship and I’m looking forward to building it with him,” he said.

Butler has discussed with the coaching staff on when he could make it down to meet with them and tour the campus on an extended look. He also is talking to a number of other programs about trips.

“There’s a few schools that are looking for me to visit but with the track season going on I haven’t really committed to any dates,” he said.