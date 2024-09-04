Butler, 5-foot-9, 165-pounds, had been to Morgantown for a camp experience but this was an opportunity to see what a game day environment on campus was like.

Brookville (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran 2026 wide receiver Jacob Butler made the trek to West Virginia for the season opener against Penn State and walked away impressed.

“When I was driving up to the stadium there were so many West Virginia fans tailgating which I found really cool,” he said.

Butler also was impressed with the man trip as well as many of the other game day activities that stood out during his time on campus.

The athletic wide receiver received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a camp stop over the summer, but was able to spend more time with the coaches. That included meeting with head coach Neal Brown and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall.

“He mentioned that he would try to get out to one of my games this season,” he said,

Butler speaks to the West Virginia coaches at least twice a week and they have stressed to him how he could fit into what the offense wants to do as a pass catcher.

“They see me running a few choice routes and stretching the field,” he said.

Butler plans to visit Syracuse this season and also wants to see a number of other programs but plans to return to West Virginia sometime in the spring after he wraps up his track season.