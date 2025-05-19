2026 WR Samson Gash talks West Virginia offer

Gash, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, visited campus with his team a few months ago, where he was able to start his relationship with the coaching staff.

Novi (Mi.) Detroit Catholic Central 2026 athlete Samson Gash had visited West Virginia before to learn about the school but now holds an offer from the football program.

But it was wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett that was the coach that extended the scholarship offer to him.

“He just really loved my film and how I made plays,” he said. “And he loves how versatile I am with my size.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is being targeted as a wide receiver in the offensive scheme and is coming off a season where he accounted for 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns. He could also be slotted as a return specialist given his ability to make big plays in the kicking game.

The offer from West Virginia is one that stands out to Gash because of the prestige of the school as well as the players that the program has produced over the years.

“When they pulled the trigger on me I felt very happy and relieved,” he said.

Gash is planning an official visit to West Virginia June 6-8 and also has a trip currently scheduled to Cincinnati June 20-22.

Gash wants to find a school that has the right mix of academics as well as a family environment.

“I want a great coach,” he said. "I want a great coach in a school and good academics and a great family environment!"