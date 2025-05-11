2027 DB Khalid Rainer excited about West Virginia football offer

Rainer, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, added the scholarship offer after speaking with inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley, who then connected him with safeties coach Gabe Franklin.

Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2027 defensive back Khalid Rainer is already building a strong list of scholarship offers and added another from West Virginia.

“I was excited when I received the offer. It felt great to rebuild connections with the school after the new coaching staff,” he said.

The Rivas.com three-star prospect has already visited Morgantown on two separate occasions, which has given him an idea of what the school has to offer.

But now, Rainer is excited to learn more about the new coaching staff and how he could fit into the scheme.

Rainer has yet to really deep dive into how he can fit into the scheme but the majority of schools are targeting him either as a safety or nickel, given the skill set he brings to the table.

Rainer plans to make it to West Virginia for another visit in the near future and also wants to check out Wisconsin in order to see that school as well.

The 2027 prospect plans to take a deep dive into his options when it comes time to sort through them and look at both player production and development.

“And how teams utilize their defensive backs is a big factor,” he said.