von Brandt, 6-foot-6, 255-pounds, wasn’t a new name on the Mountaineers' radar as the coaching staff had been in contact with his head coach but this was his first time to see it all for himself.

Middletown (De.) Appoquinimink 2027 athlete Layton von Brandt was able to visit West Virginia during the spring and left Morgantown with a scholarship offer.

Naturally, he was excited to learn that the Big 12 Conference program was offering him as well.

The Mountaineers join a list of offers that includes Penn State, Syracuse, Rutgers and several more.

“I loved the facilities and campus. It was great knowing that such a prestigious school believed in me,” von Brandt said of his experience in Morgantown.

The underclassman spent the bulk of his time with offensive line coach Matt Moore as the Mountaineers see him as an offensive tackle in their scheme. von Brandt was especially impressed with the way that the coaches treated him and the energy level that he saw during the spring practice.

And he also had an added connection given the fact that Brandon Yates spent two years at his high school and played for his father during his time there.

“He’s from my hometown so that was really cool,” he said.

von Brandt is already planning to return to campus either during the summer or for a game this fall and is looking into other trips to Georgia and a number of others. However, his main focus is going to be on himself with so much time left in his recruitment.

“I really want to focus on working to get bigger, stronger and faster for my high school team and just try to focus on keeping the main thing, the main thing,” he said.

von Brandt is going to place a strong emphasis on loyalty when it comes to his recruitment and but wants to eventually find a school that is going to coach him hard and develop him into the best player and student possible in the future.