2027 WR Laron Baker plans to visit West Virginia after offer

Baker, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, already held offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan State, Boston College and a number of others.

East St. Louis (Il.) 2027 wide receiver Laron Baker was already familiar with some of the history of the West Virginia football program and now holds an offer from the Mountaineers.

But he added the Mountaineers after a conversation with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett, who came to watch him at his practice.

“I was very excited to receive the offer. It’s been a dream of mine,” he said. “I know West Virginia is known for having dynamic receivers like Tavon Austin.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is being targeted as a pass catcher and the coaching staff was impressed with his route running as well as his speed.

“They feel that I’m an amazing young talent with unique abilities,” he said.

Baker plans to make it to Morgantown in order to see more about the school and spend more time with the coaching staff as well as seeing the facilities.

“I can’t wait to visit,” he said.

On top of West Virginia, Baker wants to see Mississippi, Missouri, Oregon and LSU.

Baker still has time to sort through his recruitment but is searching for a program that has the right mix of family environment as well as a great coaching staff and a winning culture.

“Somewhere I can advance my game to the next level,” he said.