Newton, 6-foot-1, 222-pounds, found out that West Virginia was extending a scholarship offer from his coordinator and was immediately overcome with emotions about the news.

Locust Grove (Ga.) 2028 defensive end Darion Newton wasn’t expecting his first offer to come from the Power Four ranks but that’s exactly what unfolded.

“I think it’s truly a blessing to receive a D1 offer from such a big school as a freshman,” he said. “It didn’t feel real at first but when it set in I got a lot of emotions and I cried out of happiness.”

The underclassman already has an idea about the West Virginia football program and what it means to be offered by a Power Four school at this stage of his recruitment.

“I know it’s a big school in its own area. I think it’s a great school,” he said.

Newton is being targeted as a defensive end and coaches have been impressed with his ability to display a high motor and how hard he works on the field and in the weight room. And there is still plenty of time to add to his frame considering that he is only a freshman.

Newton has yet to visit anywhere outside of camp stops but plans to try to make it to some schools as his recruiting process proceeds. One of those that he would like to visit is of course West Virginia.

There is still plenty of time to go for Newton when it comes to the recruiting process and he plans to utilize that in order to see what all is out there for him. But as he dips his toes into the waters of his recruitment, Newton does want to find a place where he will be a good fit on and off the field.

“I’m looking to be treated the same as any player and just to have an opportunity for playing time and good relationships with the coaching staff,” he said. “And education will be important to me.”