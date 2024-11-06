A look at the series history between West Virginia and Virginia

The West Virginia football team is set to play Virginia in a pair of neutral site meetings inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The two games are set for Sept. 19, 2026, and again on Sept. 4, 2032. The first meeting replaces the road trip to East Carolina, which the Mountaineers elected to use the cancellation cause in that contract for just $300,000.

The trip to Charlotte for the two games against the Cavaliers make a lot of sense considering the strong alumni presence in the state as well as the regionality of the game. The Mountaineers already have seven home games scheduled for 2026, so this would mean that in total the program will only now play four true road games.

These two teams have met 23 times in the past but despite the proximity haven't met on the field since the 2002 season, a 48-22 win by Virginia in coincidentally Charlotte for the Continental Tire Bowl. However, the most recent match up before that was in 1985.

The Mountaineers trail 10-12-1 overall in the series and have lost the last three meetings. But prior to that, West Virginia had won six consecutive games in 1972, 1973, 1977, 1978, 1980 and 1981.

The two have only played one neutral site game in that aforementioned bowl matchup and that will now grow to three by the end of these contracts.