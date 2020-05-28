WVSports - Absence of summer camp season, will force adjustments for West Virginia

West Virginia won’t hold camps throughout the month of June.

That much is clear and now there won’t be any camps or visits in July either which would all but effectively eliminate any opportunity to host chances for in-person evaluation until at least the fall. That would be a significant blow to the process and one that could further halt momentum that is typically built during that time.

Last season the Mountaineers directly earned three commitments, including 2021 tight end prospect Victor Wikstrom, based off camp performances and a total of eight of the 20 pledges occurred during the peak of camp season over the course of the summer.