The good news is that West Virginia forward Akok Akok is in a good place.

After a scary situation where Akok collapsed and was then attended to by medical personnel before being carted off the court and transported to Ruby Memorial, that is the best outcome.

“He’s stable. He’s responsive. He wanted to make sure he congratulated his teammates. He’s in a good place right now,” head coach Josh Eilert said.

Akok was expected to stay overnight at the hospital to undergo testing after what was described as a medical emergency. Still, that type of situation unfolding provides some perspective that while basketball is important, human lives are certainly much higher up the totem pole.

Eilert spoke with George Mason head coach Tony Skinn about possibly ending the Charity Exhibition when the incident first occurred. But after making sure his team was in a good head space, elected to continue and finish the contest which the Mountaineers won 85-78.

That was the desire of the team and with the decision left up to Eilert he proceeded.

“Never thought I’d have to deal with a situation like that. It’s heartbreaking but glad he’s still here with us,” Eilert said following the game.

Forward Quinn Slazinski and Center Jesse Edwards were both relieved that Akok was in stable condition at the hospital and was able to text them congratulations as well as moving around.

“All is well,” Slazinski said.