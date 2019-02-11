SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia University men’s basketball senior Esa Ahmad and junior Wesley Harris have been dismissed from the team for a violation of athletic department policies per the school.

Ahmad, the lone senior on the team, was averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and had appeared in every game but one this season.

Harris was a redshirt junior and averaged 7.9 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per contest. He too, missed one game earlier in the year which was a coaches' decision.

That now leaves West Virginia with 11 scholarship players on the roster, two of which are injured in James Bolden (ankle) and Sagaba Konate (knee).

The Mountaineers are 10-14 on the season and will play Kansas next.