{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 10:56:00 -0500') }} football

Alabama DB Fegans planning not one but two trips to WVU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Oxford (Ala.) safety Antwon Fegans was just offered by West Virginia but already has not one but two trips to Morgantown planned in the coming months.

Fegans, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, was in contact with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning during the evaluation process and that is when the veteran assistant pulled the trigger on a scholarship.

