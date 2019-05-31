Alabama DB Fegans planning not one but two trips to WVU
Oxford (Ala.) safety Antwon Fegans was just offered by West Virginia but already has not one but two trips to Morgantown planned in the coming months.
Fegans, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, was in contact with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning during the evaluation process and that is when the veteran assistant pulled the trigger on a scholarship.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news