Alley supports players being paid, while it also creates hard decisions

West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley is in full support of his players being paid, but knows it creates tough decisions for him as a coach.

"That's really a collaboration between our general manager, Coach [Rich] Rodriguez, our staff as to kind of how we balance the budget across the roster. We've kind of adopted an NFL model of, okay, here's the percentage NFL pays with their cap to each position, and here's where we're going to be at," Alley said.

Alley supports what NIL can bring to players, but he also supports the model Rodriguez has put into place by trying to hold money for players who exceed expectations throughout the year.

"One thing I love about of our system and [Rodriguez's] system is, we're going to pay guys that earn it. And so he'll hold back some every year, to give guys who, maybe you weren't the starter going into fall camp, but now you are, and that deserves a bonus because you've earned the right to do what you do. And, uh, you know, coach always talks about having a hard edge and earning success, and that's part of that model of earned success within the game. And, 'm all for the guys being able to make money," Alley said.

Alley added that when he was a younger coach, he saw how the lack of players being able to capitalize on their brand meant they were going hungry sometimes, to the point where he would be buying breakfast for his guys multiple times a week.

"We got to Monroe that first year, and I used to have mandatory 8 AM linebacker meetings to give them a biscuit and send them to class because they weren't eating," Alley said.

The flip side of players getting paid is roster limits and Alley is having to have tough conversations with some of his players. Alley said this spring was hard having to tell players there just isn't room for them at WVU, even though they did nothing wrong.

"On the flip side of that, like we all say, it's a business now more than ever has been, and it's tough. You look at when some of the guys left us after spring ball, and I cried in a couple of those meetings. I mean, we've got walk-on guys who've given everything they have to the game, and they love it and they're here because they love it, you know, no other reason, but man, they love football. They love West Virginia, and they want to be here and, you know, you have to tell them, 'Hey man, I'm sorry, it's nothing you did wrong. You did nothing wrong, you know, but they've cut the roster down, where I used to have 10 linebackers, I got seven, and so unfortunately, there's just not a spot for you.' And, that part sucked, that was tough. Um, and so the business side of it isn't necessarily as fun as maybe it used to be from a relational standpoint, but I'm happy the guys have an opportunity," Alley said.