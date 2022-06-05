Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman is no stranger to what Camden (N.J.) 2023 pass rusher James Heard brings to the table as a football player.

Heard, 6-foot-2, 224-pounds, was the defensive line most valuable player at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Philadelphia with a dominant effort. That wasn’t necessarily a surprise to Friedman who has seen the four-star prospect impress in the past but he continues to fill out his frame.