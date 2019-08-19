West Virginia has landed a transfer commitment from former Arkansas forward Gabe Osabuohien.

Osabuohien, 6-foot-8, would be a junior after spending the past two seasons with the Razorbacks appearing in 54 games and making eight starts during that time.

Last season, he averaged 3.1 points per game and served as a strong defender but was dismissed from the Arkansas program Aug. 15 for undisclosed reasons.

That makes this a quick turnaround to land with the Mountaineers basketball program.

A native of Toronto, Canada, Osabuohien played his prep career at Little Rock’s Southwest Christian Academy where he averaged 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Osabuohien announced the news on twitter and he should have two seasons of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt season.

While not confirmed, the belief is that he would have to sit out this current season and then have two years of eligibility remaining.