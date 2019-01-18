Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Austin Kendall has enrolled at West Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pounder, will have to years of eligibility remaining and his pathway to Morgantown was cleared after the Sooners relented on blocking immediate eligibility for Kendall.

While Oklahoma could not have blocked Kendall from selecting the Mountaineers, they could have prevented him from being eligible next fall even as a graduate transfer. That’s because the Big 12 Conference does not have specific language that outlined that graduate transfers can move within conference without seeking permission like what the SEC currently has in place.

But in the end the Sooners backed off that stance and allowed Kendall to select the Mountaineers.