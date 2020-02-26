News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 03:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Athlete Chappell setting visit schedule, including return to West Virginia

Chappell plans to return to West Virginia in the near future.
Chappell plans to return to West Virginia in the near future.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast athlete Tyreek Chappell continues to see his recruitment take off as more and more schools join the picture.

Chappell, 6-foot-0, 174-pounds, has collected recent scholarship offers from schools such as Tennessee, Miami, Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Iowa State and Boston College to join his list of programs that had already pulled the trigger.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}