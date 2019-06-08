Athlete Okoli earns WVU offer after impressive camp stop
Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli came to West Virginia in hopes of putting on a show in front of the coaching staff at the second one-day camp of the summer.
Mission accomplished as the Rivals.com three-star prospect was one of the standouts of the event and received the news he had been waiting for once the camp had completed.
