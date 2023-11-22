What can you expect from the Bears? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SicEmSports.com Publisher Nolan Ruth.

1. What is the pulse of this Baylor team at 3-8? What has gone wrong for this team this season?

While the seniors have been leaders, the freshmen have actually stepped up and played a major role in this team and the future of the program. Several have publicly said that they will not enter the portal and want to build something at Baylor. That is the pulse of this team right now. They want to end on a high note going into the future.

As for what has gone wrong, I cannot really pinpoint one thing but I personally think that there is a lot of selfish play out there. Everybody wants to be the hero so badly that they can't come together for the team effort.

2. What’s the situation at quarterback if Blake Shapen can’t play and how much does that affect the offense as a whole?

Sawyer Robertson got plenty of playing time at the beginning of the season when Shapen went out with a leg injury. Nothing will change much about the Baylor offense, but Robertson does like to run a lot more than Shapen. If anything changes, they may try to run the read option more.

3. What type of offensive scheme will the Bears use? How do they want to attack teams and who are the playmakers to watch?

They run a straight spread offense. You usually won't get more than one back in the backfield, receivers will spread out in different arrangements and try to spread out the defenders. If they spread out enough, that opens up the box for freshman Dawson Pendergrass to run the ball, or Dominic Richardson. As far as receivers go, the two to watch are Monaray Baldwin and Ketron Jackson. Tight end Drake Dabney has also had a solid last three games to burst on the scene.

4. Same on the defensive side?

The defense runs a hybrid between the 3-4 and a 3-3-5. While it sounds basic, it is actually a scheme that Dave Aranda drew up himself while he was the DC at LSU. It still has the usual 3-3-5 positions, but the play calls are a bit different and much like you would usually see with a 3-4 defense. Bryson Jackson will be the one bouncing back and forth between coverage and pass rush.

The Bears are very experienced up front with TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall, who are easily the best pass rushers on the defense. However the secondary is very good for as young as they are. Freshmen Caden Jenkins and Carl Williams are lock down corners that know how to force turnovers. Devin Lemear and Devyn Bobby at safety (both sophomores) are also very good at defending the pass.

I cannot forget senior linebacker Matt Jones. He plays with passion and is easily the hardest hitter on the defense.

5. Any injuries of note? What do you expect the crowd to be like and is the seat getting warmer for Aranda?

A: Baylor actually got very healthy over the past few weeks. The only injury of note is QB Blake Shapen with a head injury. He has not officially been ruled out, but it does not look good.

I don't expect a sellout, but the Baylor fanbase is very passionate. I expect most seats to be filled, and they will be loud.

The seat is definitely getting warmer for Aranda, but I do not expect anything to be done this year. The university is behind him, and they see what he is trying to build. And with this freshman class wanting to stick around, I think he still has a couple more years before anything happens.

6. How do you see this game playing out and what are your keys?

It is difficult for me to pick against West Virginia this week, but these players would like to go out on a high note. I am a firm believer that the teams with nothing to lose are the most dangerous, because they will throw everything at you, including the kitchen sink.

My keys to the game for Baylor are as follows; they have to get the running game going. When Baylor gets the run game going and opens up the opportunity to pass, they can be dangerous. Defensively, they need to put more pressure on the backfield. Too often this season they have played conservative and let the opposing offense pick them apart slowly with 4-5 yard gains. They need to get aggressive and force WVU to make the plays.