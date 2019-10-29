In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference road trip to Baylor.

What can you expect from the Bears? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SicEmSports.com writer Kevin Lonnquist.

Baylor is now 7-0 on the season in the third year under head coach Matt Rhule.