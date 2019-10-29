Behind Enemy Lines: Baylor
In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference road trip to Baylor.
What can you expect from the Bears? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SicEmSports.com writer Kevin Lonnquist.
Baylor is now 7-0 on the season in the third year under head coach Matt Rhule.
1. What has been the formula for success for this Baylor team? Did you see this start coming? And how good of a job has Rhule done with the program?
It’s really been a combination of Baylor getting excellent play from its 3-man defensive front and steady leadership and execution from junior QB Charlie Brewer. I thought the DL was the biggest question mark on the team. However, it’s been the most pleasant surprise. I thought the Bears were capable of this start. I envisioned 7-1 going into November. So 7-0 with West Virginia was just a little bit ahead of schedule. Rhule doesn’t put together eye catching recruiting classes. What he and his staff do is develop and get max out of the roster.
