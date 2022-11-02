In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 Conference road contest with Iowa State.

What can you expect from the Cyclones? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in CycloneReport.com Publisher Bill Seals.





1. What have been the issues with Iowa State in Big 12 thus far? What have been the struggles and has this come as a surprise?

Many of the issues can be traced to an underperforming offense, and more specifically, line and running backs. The Cyclones lost Breece Hall to the NFL Draft and haven’t found an answer there, with as many as four running backs getting carries throughout the season. Presently, Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton have seemed to be part of a time share, with neither distancing themselves from the other. The offensive line was supposed to be a relatively veteran unit but has lacked any cohesion. They’ve been better protecting for Hunter Dekkers, though, than opening holes in the run game.