What can you expect from the Cyclones? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in CycloneReport.com Publisher Paul Clark.

Iowa State is 3-2 after beating TCU 49-24.

1. What was the difference with this Iowa State team the past two games and then what they were able to do against TCU offensively? How is the season to date being received by the fan base in Ames?

It's been tough to get a handle on just what this Iowa State team is and can be based on the first five games. The Cyclones are 3-2 and the two losses are to ranked teams by a combined three points (18-17, 23-21), both on late field goals. So on the most important fundamental level - wins and losses - ISU has been solid. But the season-opening triple overtime win over FCS opponent Northern Iowa was troubling, even though UNI is a very good FCS program. And in the two games where things have really clicked for Iowa State - ULM and TCU - they have romped to wins.

The victory over TCU was definitely the most impressive performance of the season as the Cyclones were dominant on both sides of the ball against a quality opponent. Six minutes into the second half it was 28-3 and the Frogs had less than 90 yards of offense until ISU started playing more prevent defense and TCU got some things going on offense. Iowa State had good balance on offense with 189 rushing yards and 247 passing yards and an average of 7.1 yards per play. The offensive line played one its best game of the season and one of the best in the Matt Campbell era and if that trend continues, the offense should stay potent and efficient.