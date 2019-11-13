In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Kansas State.

What can you expect from the Wildcats? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in K-StateOnline.com managing editor Matt Hall.

1. Has this year been a surprise under new head coach Chris Klieman or was this something you could see coming? What have been the biggest differences in the program and what has led to immediate success?

Maybe this doesn’t speak well to my predicting skills, but it’s been stunning to me. K-State’s over/under win total in Vegas before the season was 5.5, and I thought that was the perfect line. The Wildcats had literally zero scholarship running backs on the roster when Klieman took over, not ideal for a run-based attack that would need a dominant ground game and defense to be successful.