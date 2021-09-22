In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at Oklahoma.

What can you expect from the Sooners? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SoonerScoop.com Staff Writer Bob Przbylo.

1. How has Spencer Rattler improved over his first year as the starter? How comfortable and confident is he in this scheme now?

This is actually one of the biggest questions Oklahoma fans are wondering right now. Where is the leap from Spencer Rattler that was assumed to happen for the 2021 season? It’s been a little head-scratching as to what is going on right now.

He still has his arm. That’s never going away. But there have been times when his mechanics have been awful. Times he has simply missed wide open guys and forced it into other areas. And he doesn’t look nearly as big of a threat running the ball. Look, he wasn’t that big of a runner to begin with to start, but it’s trending down instead of feeling like a real weapon.