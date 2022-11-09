In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at Oklahoma.

What can you expect from the Sooners? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SoonerScoop.com Staff Writer Bob Przbylo.





1. How has this first year gone under Venables? Has this been a surprise or growing pains with a coaching change?

Think everybody was so fired up about the 3-0 start and Brent Venables instilling his culture that there’s no other way to describe this season ever since than as a shock.

As you start to reflect, though, it’s growing pains for 2022 to hopefully have everything sorted for 2023 and beyond. Venables wasn’t applying a band-aid to issues. He is making the program his own to what he knows is going to succeed, and OU, by all accounts, was far away from that spot.