In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Oklahoma State.

What can you expect from the Cowboys? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in O-StateIllustrated.com publisher Jeff Johnson.

1. Chuba Hubbard is putting together a truly special season. What is it about him that’s made him so productive? Was this expected and what is the ceiling for him?

Hubbard has good size (6-1, 207) and truly elite speed. He's not as fast as former Cowboy Tyreek Hill, but isn't far off. He's proven through 10 games that he also has toughness and very good vision to go with his physical talents. As far as whether it was expected - I don't know that anyone expected he would be on pace for a 2,000+ yard season. That being said, when Justice Hill went down and missed the final four games of the 2018 season, Hubbard took over the lead back role and averaged 106.3 yards per game and over five yards per carry.