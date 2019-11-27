In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with TCU.

What can you expect from the Horned Frogs? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in PurpleMeance.com Publisher Billy Wessels.

1. This has been an interesting season for TCU. How did we get to where we're at and what has the perception been this year?

TCU is 1-5 in one-score games and five of its six losses are by seven points or less and the losses to Baylor and Oklahoma ended in controversial calls, both going in favor of the teams playing in the conference title game. The loss to SMU had a bulk of fans jumping ship, but then the Mustangs ended up having their best year in 40 years. By this time of year the Frogs are starting six freshmen on defense and have a freshman at quarterback so now the perception has gone from depressed to optimistic for the future.