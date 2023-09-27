What can you expect from the Horned Frogs? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in Fort Worth Star-Telegram TCU beat writer Steven Johnson.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with TCU.

1. TCU lost a close game in the opener but has bounced back nicely since. Is this team starting to hit its stride at the right time?

The Horned Frogs have shown a lot of improvement since that upset loss to Colorado. The defense has played lights out the last three weeks and the offense remains one of the most productive in the Big 12. TCU is trending in the right direction, but I don’t think they’ve peaked yet.

2. What’s the situation at quarterback with Chandler Morris and what are his strengths?

Morris leads the Big 12 in total offense per game so TCU is in really good shape there. I would rank Morris top five in the conference with the likes of Jalon Daniels, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard and Dillon Gabriel. He’s a dual threat quarterback that can extend plays and convert on third downs. He has a quick release and throws a nice ball, but still needs to work on his touch on his deep passes. He played his best game of the season against SMU and has gotten better every week

3. What type of offense do the Horned Frogs use and who are the playmakers? What are the strengths of this team?

TCU runs an up-tempo spread offense that is one of the nation’s leaders in pace. The Horned Frogs spread it out to everybody, don’t be surprised to see seven to nine players get touches. Emani Bailey, JP Richardson and Jared Wiley are the top weapons on the team with Bailey currently leading the Big 12 in rushing.

4. Same on the defensive side?

TCU runs a 3-3-5 defense that is starting to gel. The Horned Frogs have allowed just two touchdowns in their last three games. TCU leads the Big 12 in sacks and is second nationally. The pass rush doesn’t generate great push, but has great speed on the edge with the likes of Paul Oyewale. TCU is also only allowing 85 rushing yards per game.

5. Any injuries or concerns for TCU heading into this week?

All-Big 12 linebacker Johnny Hodges is unlikely to play after suffering a hand injury against Houston. Starting corner Avery Helm is another name that could be questionable, but aside from that TCU is starting to get healthier.

6. How do you see this game playing out and what is your prediction?

With the way TCU’s defense is playing and the questions I have about West Virginia’s quarterback situation I have TCU winning. The game is probably within a score or two because I do think WVU has a solid defense that can capitalize on some of TCU’s struggles in the red zone. I see TCU winning 30-16.