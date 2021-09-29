In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference matchup with Texas Tech.

What can you expect from the Red Raiders? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in RedRaiderSports.com writer Ben Golan.





1. What happened in Austin to this Texas Tech team? Was it just a bad game or are there concerns moving forward?

Texas Tech was outmatched both physically and in the coaching department in Austin. Texas Tech has put out a lot of horrible defensive performances in the last decade but that might have topped them all. The Longhorns scored 70 points and that included them basically running out the clock in the 4th quarter. The game can be summed up by this stat, per PFF: "The Texas O-Line didn't allow a single QB pressure vs Texas Tech in Week 4" Pretty incredible they didn't even luck into one.