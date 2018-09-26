A popular feature on WVSports.com, we Go Behind Enemy Lines by catching up with RedRaidersSports.com staff writer Maitland Rutledge for an on-the-ground look at West Virginia's first Big 12 Conference road opponent Texas Tech and some of the developments within the Red Raiders football program ahead of the match up.

1. Texas Tech is coming off their first win against Oklahoma State in a while what was the difference and where has this team improved from the opener? How is this game being looked at by the team and fan base with West Virginia coming to town?

The biggest difference is how the defense has gotten back to their old form from last year. David Gibbs has made it his mission to improve this unit and he is proving to be the right man for the job. Also the play of Alan Bowman has improved week to week since the opener. He’s shown he can run this Air Raid system and will only get better. The team and Kingsbury see this win as a major catalyst for the rest of their season. This team needed a win like this to gain some major confidence with another ranked team coming up. The fan base sees it as a major win in program history and rightfully so. Tech has not beaten Oklahoma State since 2008 and not won in Stillwater since 2001.