He took his first visit to Morgantown the last weekend in July and that sealed the deal.

West Virginia took the lead then and after six months of thinking it over, adding more offers, looking at his options and taking visits, Mathis was ready to pull the trigger.

On February 20, a couple of weeks after National Signing Day, the Mountaineers offered the running back out of Cedartown (Ga.). Stepping up and extending an offer that early made a strong impression on Mathis.

"I knew I liked West Virginia before I visited, but as soon as I got there, I knew that was for me," said Mathis. "It felt like home. I had a good feeling about and the coaches made it right.

"I called coach Belk Monday night and we had a little conversation first, then I got to it and committed. He and coach Blackwell were together, so they were pretty hype about my commitment. They were happy to have me.

"The coaching staff and the head coach made me feel like they needed me there and that was important. I have been thinking about West Virginia a lot since I left, so I know I like them a lot. It is somewhere I felt at home.

"Other than the coaches, I like the offense they run a lot. They run a great system for a back like me. They want to use me out of the backfield, line me up at slot and just get me the ball different ways. The overall system looks like a great fit me.

"Since they offered me, they recruited me hard. They recruited me harder than anyone else, so that stood out too. I have been talking to coach Belk and coach Blackwell since they offered. I spent time with coach coach Holgorsen when I was on the visit too and that went well. They all have made me feel like I am a priority for them.

"Coach Blackwell coaches the running backs and I like how straight-forward he is with everything. He is a cool dude and we have a good relationship. He likes guys who hold the ball tight, run hard and work, so I think I am his type of guy.

"After the visit, I just wanted to make sure of my decision, so I came back home, talked with my family about it and they felt good about West Virginia like I did. I saw it all on the visit — the campus, the facilities, the academics, their plan for me — it was all great.

"There is a similar feel in Morgantown to how it is in Cedartown. It is not too country and not too city there. It is just the perfect fit for me. It is like home.

"This is like a dream come true for me."